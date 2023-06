Smooth operations at Airport lauded

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior, Jawad Sohrab Malik visited Islamabad International Airport on Monday to monitor the operating mechanisms of the security agencies. On his arrival, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was received by Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Pakistan Customs, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officials. Malik visited multiple sections of the Islamabad International Airport, where he was briefed about crucial aspects of the security related operations.

Representatives from ASF, ANF, Customs, CAA and FIA informed SAPM Malik about the various projects initiated to facilitate passengers flying in and out of Pakistan. SAPM lauded efforts of all departments that have been striving to ensure smooth arrival and departure of international passengers. "I interacted multiple passengers during the visit and to my delight, the feedback has been amazing", said Malik while appreciating officers, towards the end of his tour.

"Few passengers as well as departmental employees highlighted some genuine glitches, which must be addressed on an immediate basis", said Malik while speaking at the briefing session held collectively by ASF, ANF, Customs and FIA.