Seasonal butchers eye brisk business

Eid-ul-Azha is every year butchers’ time. In the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for butchers hoots up causing hundreds to switch trades to make a quick buck. Pindiites are facing difficulty in hiring a professional butcher to perform the Islamic ritual of slaughtering the animals at reasonable rates. “Amid the prevailing inflation in the country, I roamed around to find an animal at an affordable rate. After buying the animal, hiring a professional butcher on minimal charges to perform the ritual is another herculean task,” says Zamir Haider.

“Rawalpindi residents who have been lucky enough to purchase a sacrificial animal are now looking for butchers, as the skilled butchers are not available. If one is lucky to find one, he demands an exorbitant amount of money for slaughtering the animal,” says Rafiq Hussain. “During the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, the breed of professionals called butchers are poised to make more money than any other ancillary businesses that benefit from a seasonal boost,” says Sajjad Naqvi.

“A great number of professional butchers are taking more and more orders from the people to gain maximum profit for slaughtering the animals on the occasion of Eid. They charge heavily and after sacrificing animals demand meat of their own choice and hides of animals,” adds Sajjad. “Professional butchers are able to earn a good deal of money on the occasion, and semiskilled and seasonal ones are also getting booked for preparing five to eight cattle each during the Eid days,” says Mehdi Hasan.

“They also charge a good percentage of the prices of the sacrificial animals based on their sizes or charge per thousand of the prices for preparing a slaughtered goat,” adds Mehdi Hasan. Ashiq Ali, a professional butcher says, “I charge high amounts due to professional work as there are many butchers who do not know how to slaughter the animal and cut the meat properly.”

“The seasonal butchers lack expertise about the procedure to bring down animals to the grounds and are also unable to cut the meat properly. Such nonprofessional butchers also end up damaging the hides of the sacrificial animals,” adds Ashiq. “Around thousands of skilled, semiskilled, and seasonal butchers are getting ready to do a brisk business by skinning sacrificial animals and processing their meats during the three days of the festival,” say meat traders. “As dressing cattle and preparing their meats for cooking is not an easy job, most people who sacrifice animals on this occasion, look for butchers to do it properly, creating a scope for them to charge a higher amount of money,” add meat traders.