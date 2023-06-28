BISP to introduce new social protection accounts for beneficiaries from next month

Islamabad:Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has distributed Rs37.173 billion amongst 4.13 million beneficiaries in the exercise that began on July 19, 2023. Nearly 50 per cent of beneficiaries have been served (46.23 per cent till Tuesday). In just 3 hours of distribution, 408,972 beneficiaries were served. The disbursement shall continue till 6 pm Wednesday, explained the Director General Cash Transfer BISP. Payments will also be made through the retail network on Wednesday and then resume from July 4 after Eid and bank holidays.

“There have been challenges including shifts in weather; from extreme heat to heavy rains in some areas. However, the biggest challenge for local administrations and BISP has been the payment system which is thru one bank and its nominated agents in designated provinces,” he added. These agreements which gave exclusivity to banks were executed in October 2019 with HBL in Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, and Bank Alfalah for KP, AJK, and GB.

Meanwhile, 37 FIRs have been registered while 160 POS agents have been blocked. Actions against BISP employees and Police officials have been taken whereas contractual notices to banks have also been served. There are a lot of complaints about deductions by agents at retail sites. The challenge is to minimize the potential for cheating beneficiaries versus beneficiary convenience. Most methods that allow closer monitoring by programme also require travel by beneficiaries and the possibility of crowding. Therefore, the old system and the POS agent-centric contracts are in the process of being replaced with Social Protection Accounts for the beneficiaries.

“The new pilot will make the service more dignified for clients, as well as less open to pilferage of beneficiary payments by unscrupulous agents,” explained the Secretary BISP Aamir Ali Ahmed. The Minister/Chairperson is pursuing a payment model that is beneficiary centric and not dependent on POS agents. “Now we are at a stage where the pilot will be finally launched in the first week of July 2023”, said the Secretary. Trials had begun a few weeks earlier and now the pilot will be formally launched shortly. The system will provide independence to the beneficiaries so that they are treated as regular bank clients rather than being constrained to go to retail agents or camp sites. There will also be freedom of choice for beneficiaries to choose banks of their choice initially from 5 participating banks and then by October/November when the contracts expire, the list will expand. The major revamp of the payment model will provide independence, transparency and choice to the beneficiary.