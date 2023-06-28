PMDC promises action over fund embezzlements

Islamabad:The regulator for medical and dental education and practice has announced it will hold its former bosses accountable for major funding embezzlements.The announcement came following an investigation by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's executive committee into the financial matters during the times of the erstwhile Pakistan Medical Commission. The committee examined PMDC documents, collected ‘evidence’ of major funds embezzlements, and decided to refer the matter to a third party for audit and investigation, according to a spokesman for the PMDC.

He said all those responsible for corruption would be taken to task. The PMC replaced the PMDC in October 2019 after President Arif Alvi signed an ordinance, which was followed by legislation. However, the PMDC was restored early this year after parliament passed a bill and the president endorsed it.

According to the PMDC spokesman, the executive committee found that the erstwhile PMC's bosses approved irregular payments worth millions of rupees, including those made to a private consortium before the signing of agreements, and nebulous ones for the procurement of IT equipment and software. He said the inquiry revealed a major irregularity as the PMC formally signed an agreement of Rs409.32 million with a private consortium for conducting the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test, 2022, on August 17, 2022, but 30 per cent of the amount i.e. Rs122.78 million was paid in advance on August 6, while the taxes were paid through another company.

The spokesman added that the company, which was paid the large amount, was not even registered with the Federal Bureau of Revenue and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as a consortium, so it didn't fall under the definition of a government entity, declaring the agreement a clear violation of the PPRA rules. He said the committee also detected found the PMC to be grossly violating the PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules for the purchase of IT networking equipment i.e. servers, switches, controllers, access points, and firewalls, and installed software licenses different from those submitted along with tender documents.

According to the spokesman, the items delivered during the PMC times didn't match the ‘bill of quantities’ published in tender documents, while irregularities were also found in the procurement of cameras, NVR, UPS, and cables. The PMDC executive committee, which is tasked with managing the organisation's financial and administrative affairs, decided that it won't spare culprits and would ensure their punishment under the law.