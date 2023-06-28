4,052 sanitary workers to perform duty on Eid

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)has cancelled holidays of around 4,052 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. The company has finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said here Tuesday. 3575 sanitary workers in Rawalpindi, 140 in Murree, and 337 in Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Kahutta areas to keep the areas clean during Eidul Azha. The CEO added that 463 vehicles including 389 for Rawalpindi, 13 in Murree and 61 in other tehsils of the district would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.