OPDs, main OTs at allied hospitals to remain closed from today

Rawalpindi:The outpatient departments and main operation theatres in all public sector hospitals in the region including the three allied hospitals in town shall remain closed from today (Wednesday) to Saturday in connection with Eidul Azha holidays however accident and emergency departments of all government hospitals would be operational round the clock during Eid holidays.

The OPDs and main OTs in the public sector hospitals would not be operational on Sunday too due to holiday. After a five-day break, the hospitals would resume services in all their departments from Monday, July 3. The hospitals, however, would receive patients round the clock at their accident and emergency departments from Wednesday to Sunday.

The emergency departments at the allied hospitals, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have been strengthened to accommodate extra burden of patients during Eid holidays, said Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and In-charge Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday. The administrations of the three teaching hospitals have already made necessary arrangements to deal with any untoward incident during the Eid holidays, he said. He added the hospitals would be able to manage additional patients immediately at their emergency departments in case of, God forbid, any bigger emergency in town during the holidays.

He said duty rosters of the staff for Eid holidays have already been prepared and distributed and we hope that the hospitals’ performance would remain unaffected during Eid holidays. He added that deputy medical superintendents and additional medical superintendents from the hospitals’ administrations would remain on duty at the three allied hospitals. It is important that the allied hospitals receive a significantly heavier influx of patients at their emergency departments during Eid holidays as compared to routine because the majority of private clinics do not operate on the first and second day of Eid. Keeping the fact in view, Professor Jahangir said we have strengthened the emergency departments for the holidays while senior level doctors would remain available to patients.

Specialists and consultants serving at the allied hospitals would remain on call. Indoor patients departments along with emergency departments would operate as per routine and the staff at the operation theatres at the emergency departments would remain available to patients round the clock during Eid holidays, he said. Senior registrar level doctors would be available to patients in the hospital while consultants, assistant professors and above, would be on call. Main medical stores of the hospitals would remain closed during Eid holidays, however in-charges of the stores would remain on call, said RMC Principal. He added the hospitals have already arranged sufficient quantities of medicines at the emergency departments to be used during the holidays.