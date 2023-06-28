ACE arrests Auqaf director

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region-A arrested Punjab Auqaf Department Director Rafiq Noor red-handed while greasing the palm. Anti-corruption has also seized marked currency notes from the accused on the spot, said ACE spokesperson on Tuesday.
The accused was arrested in the presence of the magistrate with bribe money of Rs two lakh in his possession. The accused had demanded bribe from a contractor for awarding him a government contract. Further legal proceedings are underway.
