LWMC monitoring cell inaugurated

LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the LWMC Special Monitoring Cell. CEO, LWMC, Commissioner Lahore Division and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion.

The ministers were briefed on special arrangements made by LWMC for Eidul Azha. Talking to the media after the briefing, Minister for Information and Local Government Amir said that cabinet members are visiting LWMC office to ensure the best cleaning arrangements during the days of Eid.