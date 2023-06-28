LWMC monitoring cell inaugurated

LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the LWMC Special Monitoring Cell. CEO, LWMC, Commissioner Lahore Division and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion.
The ministers were briefed on special arrangements made by LWMC for Eidul Azha. Talking to the media after the briefing, Minister for Information and Local Government Amir said that cabinet members are visiting LWMC office to ensure the best cleaning arrangements during the days of Eid.
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region-A arrested Punjab Auqaf Department Director Rafiq Noor red-handed...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel will be organised at Islampura residence...
LAHORE:A PFA Hajj Nutrition Guide Campaign concluded in three districts of Punjab to provide dietary guidelines 35,488...
LAHORE:As many as 1,453 graduates from all five schools of LUMS were awarded degrees at the university’s convocation...
LAHORE:Around 15,000 rescuers will be deployed in three shifts at 1,304 key points during Eid days to provide timely...