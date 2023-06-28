 
Wednesday June 28, 2023
By PR
June 28, 2023

LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel (RA) will be organised at Islampura residence of Zameer-ul-Hasan and Itrat Abbas today (Wednesday).