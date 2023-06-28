PFA provides diet guide to 35,488 pilgrims

LAHORE:A PFA Hajj Nutrition Guide Campaign concluded in three districts of Punjab to provide dietary guidelines 35,488 pilgrims after their nutrition assessment and counselling. This was informed by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar while sharing the stats and feedback of the campaign with the media at his office on Tuesday. A first-ever nutrition guide desks for pilgrims were set up at the airports of Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan with the collaboration of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Airport Security Force, he said.