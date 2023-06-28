PFA provides diet guide to 35,488 pilgrims

LAHORE:A PFA Hajj Nutrition Guide Campaign concluded in three districts of Punjab to provide dietary guidelines 35,488 pilgrims after their nutrition assessment and counselling. This was informed by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar while sharing the stats and feedback of the campaign with the media at his office on Tuesday. A first-ever nutrition guide desks for pilgrims were set up at the airports of Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan with the collaboration of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Airport Security Force, he said.
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region-A arrested Punjab Auqaf Department Director Rafiq Noor red-handed...
LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel will be organised at Islampura residence...
LAHORE:As many as 1,453 graduates from all five schools of LUMS were awarded degrees at the university’s convocation...
LAHORE:Around 15,000 rescuers will be deployed in three shifts at 1,304 key points during Eid days to provide timely...