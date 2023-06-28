1,453 graduates awarded degrees at varsity convocation

LAHORE:As many as 1,453 graduates from all five schools of LUMS were awarded degrees at the university’s convocation recently. According to a press release, LUMS senior leadership including founding Pro Chancellor Syed Babar Ali; Pro Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood; Rector Shahid Hussain; Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad, members of the Board of Trustees; Deans; faculty, staff and parents were present on the occasion.
Dr Ahmad welcomed the successful graduates to a network of over 17,000 LUMS alumni across the world. He announced this year’s two Emeritus Professors, Dr Abid Aman Burki and Dr M Waseem, as well as the winners of this year’s Vice Chancellor Award for Teaching Excellence, which included Drs. Adeel Tariq, Amir Faisal, Ghazal Mir Zulfiqar, Zafar Ayub Qazi and M Usama Waheed. LUMS also awarded medals to its best male and female athletes Khanzada Ashhad Ali Khan and Inara Kaneez. A posthumous degree was awarded to Ms Amna Khan, from the MS Business and Public Policy programme.
