 
close
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two children injured

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

Two children were injured after falling off the roof of their house near Medina Chowk in Sabzazar police area on Tuesday. The injured were identified as 3-year-old Abdullah and 4-year-old Hasnain. The boys were playing at the roof of the house when they accidentally fell down and sustained injuries. They were admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, an employee working on a front desk of Nawan Kot police station was injured when its roof collapsed. Victim identified as Ejaz got injuries in the roof collapse.