Two children injured

Two children were injured after falling off the roof of their house near Medina Chowk in Sabzazar police area on Tuesday. The injured were identified as 3-year-old Abdullah and 4-year-old Hasnain. The boys were playing at the roof of the house when they accidentally fell down and sustained injuries. They were admitted to hospital.
Meanwhile, an employee working on a front desk of Nawan Kot police station was injured when its roof collapsed. Victim identified as Ejaz got injuries in the roof collapse.
