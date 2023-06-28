Two POs arrested

Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in kidnapping from UAE and brought them to Pakistan. Accused Khadiqur Rehman had kidnapped a Faisalabad youth for a ransom of Rs50 lakh two weeks ago.

He was arrested by CIA police four days ago. Other accomplices of the accused involved in the incident had already been arrested. Similarly, Faisalabad police arrested a woman, Parveen Akhtar, wanted by the police since 2009 in the woman's abduction case. Faisalabad police had issued a red warrant from Interpol and arrested her from UAE.