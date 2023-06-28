 
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Lahore

Police kill 2 robbers in encounter

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

Two suspected robbers were killed in a police encounter in Manga Mandi. A police team on patrolling confronted the robbers on Chah Tamooli Road. The robbers on seeing the police started firing. The police retaliated and killed them. They were identified as Muhammad Yar and Shahbaz. Muhammad Yar was the ringleader of Waryam Gang.