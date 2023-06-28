Proposals on CPEC sectors finalised

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer presided over a meeting here Tuesday to review proposals put forth by the provincial joint working group on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting finalised proposals related to collaboration in the agriculture, industry, environmental protection, and energy sectors under CPEC.

It stressed fostering cooperation in agricultural research, floriculture, local production of agricultural machinery, and capacity building of agricultural scientists. Additionally, the CPEC will initiate new energy projects, including the manufacturing of solar panels. The establishment of a solar park in conjunction with the industrial estate, as well as the upgrading of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology and the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, will be pursued with Chinese assistance.

The proposal for a solar park in M3 Industrial Estate, Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, and Surgical City received due consideration. The meeting agreed to seek technical assistance from China to address the smog issue.

The minister underscored the economic significance of the CPEC. He suggested developing new citrus varieties through cooperation with China.