 
close
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Ulema, Mashaikh meet IG

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

A delegation of Ulema and Mashaikh called on the IG Punjab at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. The delegation was led by Dr Mufti Entakhab Ahmed Noori. The members of the delegation assured the IG of all possible cooperation for the unity of Muslims and inter-Muslim harmony during Muharram. At the end of the meeting, a special dua was offered for the country's security, development, stability and prosperity.