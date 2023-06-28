Check-up of over two lakh cops completed

LAHORE:The medical check-up of more than two lakh officers and personnel from constable to supervisory level in Punjab Police was completed on Tuesday. During the health screening of the force, the hepatitis was identified in more than 8,500 people. As per IG Punjab’s message, the first dose of hepatitis B vaccination has been given and the second and third doses will be administered on time.

During the screening, more than 8,000 sugar and blood pressure affected employees have been identified and immediate treatment has been started to protect their kidney and heart from serious diseases. Punjab Police Department, in this regard, has signed an agreement with Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for the treatment of employees suffering from heart, kidney and liver diseases. As per agreement, PKLI will treat most of the police personnel free of cost while the expenses of rest of the cases will be borne by the department from its own funds of Rs1750 million, which is allocated for the health of the force members.