Check-up of over two lakh cops completed

LAHORE:The medical check-up of more than two lakh officers and personnel from constable to supervisory level in Punjab Police was completed on Tuesday. During the health screening of the force, the hepatitis was identified in more than 8,500 people. As per IG Punjab’s message, the first dose of hepatitis B vaccination has been given and the second and third doses will be administered on time.
During the screening, more than 8,000 sugar and blood pressure affected employees have been identified and immediate treatment has been started to protect their kidney and heart from serious diseases. Punjab Police Department, in this regard, has signed an agreement with Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for the treatment of employees suffering from heart, kidney and liver diseases. As per agreement, PKLI will treat most of the police personnel free of cost while the expenses of rest of the cases will be borne by the department from its own funds of Rs1750 million, which is allocated for the health of the force members.
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region-A arrested Punjab Auqaf Department Director Rafiq Noor red-handed...
LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel will be organised at Islampura residence...
LAHORE:A PFA Hajj Nutrition Guide Campaign concluded in three districts of Punjab to provide dietary guidelines 35,488...
LAHORE:As many as 1,453 graduates from all five schools of LUMS were awarded degrees at the university’s convocation...