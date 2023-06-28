PAC demands increase in salaries of parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has taken notice of the plight of Pakistani Haj pilgrims and their complaints regarding lack of proper facilities and summoned the Ministry of Religious Affairs authorities to the next meeting.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), also in a rare move, recommended an increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and asked the issue to be addressed in line with the existing laws.

It also sought the details of MNAs and senators facing cases from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and directed to issue NOCs to those against whom there were no cases.

The PAC meeting was presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan. The meeting also examined the audit paras related to the Commerce Ministry for the financial year 2019-20.

While taking up the issue of complaints of lack of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims, Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan said the complaints were brought to his notice. The Hajis were facing issues of transport and food among other things. “I have received videos and written complaints, the pilgrims are in a bad shape,” he said. The federal minister of religious affairs and the entire ministry have gone on Haj and despite this, poor conditions exist. “Earlier, when Maulana Abdul Shakoor, was the minister, there was not a single complaint. Though the current minister belongs to JUIF, there are many complaints,” he said. The chairman PAC said Hajis made payments ranging from Rs1.1 million for the government scheme and Rs2.5 to 3 million to private operators but services are of not the required standard. “I request to president and minister for religious affairs to address the plight of pilgrims,” he said, adding that he would refer the case of those private Haj operators who charged over Rs2.5 million to Rs3 million from pilgrims and did not give proper facilities in return to the FIA. During the meeting, Nawab Sher Waseer, a member of the committee, said that the salary of MNAs should be increased. Noor Alam Khan referred the law to the Auditor General of Pakistan and said that it was clearly written that if the salary of grade 22 officers would increase, then the salary of parliamentarians would also increase. “Why is that not happening?” The Chief Auditor General responded that a letter from the secretary of the National Assembly in this regard would hopefully resolve the issue. If the rules are not followed, violation will be punished, he said. The chairman PAC directed the Ministry of Finance to implement the law regarding increase in salaries of parliamentarians while following the rules. During the meeting, the chairman PAC expressed annoyance over the slow pace of investigation of cases referred by the PAC to FIA and NAB and asked why it was taking months for each inquiry. The chairman directed the NAB officials to provide details of members of the national and provincial assemblies against whom cases had been lodged and issue NOCs to the rest to prevent political vendetta against them. “No one should be harassed by the NAB and FIA,” he said. He also asked for a progress brief on the cases sent to NAB and FIA and directed to hold a meeting. He also sought the details of cases sent to NAB and FIA in the last year. The issue of arms license to vendors was also discussed in the meeting and Noor Alam Khan said they were charging Rs40,000 per license. He said expired licenses should be renewed.