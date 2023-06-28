ECNEC approves Rs194.6bn flood protection project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved Flood Protection Sector Project with revised cost of Rs194.6 billion for execution in all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The ECNEC considered and approved a Project of Ministry of Water Resources titled “Umbrella PC-I of the Flood Protection Sector Project-III (FPSP-II)” at the updated cost of Rs194.625 billion, including FEC of Rs10.8 billion. The project is to be executed in all four provinces and GB and AJK as well. The project is to be financed through federal components, provincial components and donor financing. The main object of the project is the improvement of country-wide comprehensive flood management approaches on integrated and innovative basis by implementation of structural as well as non- structural interventions.

The ECNEC also considered and approved another project of Ministry of Water Resources to be executed by Irrigation Department, Sindh, titled “Makhi Farash Link Canal Project (Chotiari Phase-II)” for water supply to Thar Coal in districts Sanghar and Umerkot at the raised cost of Rs12.087 billion. The project has been prepared to carry 200 cusecs canal water for electricity generation and agro-industrial growth.

Another project of Ministry of Water Resources titled “Kachhi Canal Project Restoration of Flood Damages 2022” was also considered and approved by the ECNEC at a cost of Rs8.28 billion to be executed in Punjab Districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The project is related to the issue of water scarcity & protection of infrastructure from onslaught of floods. The ECNEC also considered and approved various projects, including National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Program to Reduce Stunting and other forms of Malnutrition, Extension/ Construction of 36-km Sindh Coastal Highway, Construction of Lahore Sialkot Motorway (LSM) link Highway (04-Lane) Connecting LSM to Narang Mandi and Narowal (73-Kilometer Approximately) and Improvement of Road from Sanghar to National Highway (N-5), at Point Rohri via Mundh Jamrao and Salehput.