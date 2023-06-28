India’s global press freedom ranking drops

ISLAMABAD: The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) — a top ranking human rights watchdog — has reported that state agencies, non-state political actors, criminals and armed opposition groups are targeting journalists in India.

According to the RRAG, a total of 194 journalists, including seven women media persons, were targeted by the same group in 2022.

It was the year when the BBC office in India was attacked and life of outspoken journalists was made miserable. The Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) experienced the highest number of targeted journalists (48) where the human rights situation has worsened over the years. It was followed by Telangana (40).

The other regions affected included Odisha (14), Uttar Pradesh (13), Delhi (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh and Manipur (six each), Assam and Maharashtra (five each), Bihar, Karnataka, and Punjab (four each), Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya (three each), Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (two each), and Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttarakhand (one each).

The report suggested that as many as 103 journalists were targeted by the state actors, while 91 journalists were targeted by the non-state actors, including political activists.

The RRAG maintained that out of 103 journalists, 70 were arrested or detained, 14 had to face criminal proceedings, four were summoned by the police and Enforcement Directorate, 15 faced physical attacks, threats, and harassment from public officials and police, and they were also stopped from flying abroad by immigration officials.

Criminal cases were registered against 14 journalists under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 124-A (sedition) punishment for defamation (Section 500), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups); Section 66-C, Section 67 and Section 69 of the Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

In 2022, at least four journalists were summoned for questioning.

At least three journalists – Aakash Hussain, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Rana Ayyub – were stopped by the immigration officials from flying abroad, seven journalists were killed by non-state political actors and criminals.

A 26-year-old journalist, Subash Kumar Mahto, was killed for reporting on the sand and land mafia in Bihar, while the rest were killed for personal enmities, road rage, etc.

About 41 journalists were targeted by the armed opposition groups in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and the Naxal affected areas, said RRAG.

Forty-three-year-old Rohit Biswal, a reporter for Odisha daily Dharitri, was killed in an IED blast reportedly planted by Maoists. He was killed while trying to go near the posters put up by suspected Maoists warning people not to vote in the panchayat polls.

“The situation of press freedom has not improved during the year and the journalists remained vulnerable to severe attacks from the state and non-state actors, both online and off-line.”

Separately, as of December 1, 2022, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) had said that 363 reporters were currently deprived of their freedom. The figure overtook the previous year’s record by 20%, said CPJ in its annual prison census.

It took a state visit to the US for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take an open question from a journalist for the first time in over eight years.

Despite many demands by members of civil society, Modi has not addressed a single press conference in the more than nine years that he has been in power.

However, on June 22, Modi appeared to have relented to pressure of the US, which insisted that taking questions from the media was a standard practice during the White House state visits.

The Indian side agreed to take only a single question, and that was unsurprisingly related to the victimisation of Muslims in India, the country’s human rights violations, and the clampdown on dissent and criticism under Modi’s rule. However, ever since Modi came to power in 2014, India has attracted global attention on a range of concerns that indicate that some of its goings on are inherently undemocratic.

Modi has regularly fueled majoritarian sentiments in the country and has maintained silence on a range of human rights abuses, even as his government had passed one discriminatory order after another.

Five years have passed but most of the 16 arrested activists, all renowned for their life-long advocacy of civil liberties and opposition to any form of discrimination against people living on the margins, are still in jail.

Slapped with charges under draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) construed a protest event into a case of conspiracy against the state.

In all these years, the investigators haven’t been able to produce any credible evidence, and the trial in the case is yet to start. And yet they have been successful in keeping them in prison because of the severe provisions of laws like the UAPA.

Among those arrested are four academics, three lawyers, two independent journalists, a union organiser and social activist, a poet, three performing artists, and a Jesuit priest who died in jail. Although those arrested have worked in various fields, all of them have been severely critical of the majoritarian impulses of the Modi regime.

Rarely has any Indian government clamped down on free media like the Modi government.

The government has not only used indirect means to silence critical media but have also from time to time used official power to force digital platforms like YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook to take down content that is critical of the government.

There is ample evidence to suggest that the Modi government has invoked various laws to pressurise these digital platforms, but more recently the trend was confirmed by none other than the former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in an interview where he claimed that India was one of the countries that had threatened Twitter with raids on employees’ houses if it did not take down critical content.

The BJP-led government also became the first Indian dispensation to give itself – through new Information Technology Rules – the power to take down media content directly, if the government deems it fit for removal.

The government can now take down not just news but also entertainment content if it is perceived as “defamatory” or antithetical to “national” interests.

Over the last nine years, India has constantly slid in global press freedom rankings. Given the PM’s claims about India’s high democratic standards, it is quite ironic that the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its latest World Press Freedom Index ranked India at 161 out of the 180 countries that were under review. India’s position slipped 11 ranks in 2023 from 150th position in 2022. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan fared better than India in the RSF rankings. Hundreds of journalists are facing stringent charges for mere reporting work. At least seven journalists are in prison under legal sections that are used against terrorists. Various global bodies have documented the arrests of journalists in India during the Modi regime. Even as the country was reeling under the emotional and financial stress of the Covid-19-induced lockdown, various governments in India, including those run by the BJP, arrested, booked, or threatened 55 journalists for reporting on the miseries of the lockdown.