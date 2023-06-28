Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for sixth time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan was rearrested for the sixth time in another corruption case shortly after being released by an anti-corruption court in Peshawar on Tuesday (today).

Earlier Tuesday, the court granted post-arrest interim bail to incarcerated PTI leader in a case related to alleged fake hiring to the fisheries department and causing Rs2.3 million loss to the national treasury.

Soon after his release, officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took him into custody in another case related to alleged embezzlement of funds in various contracts.

Ali Muhammad Khan was first arrested by the Islamabad capital territory police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in connection with violent protests and attacks on the civil and military installations last month.

The PTI leader had been re-arrested five times after his release was ordered by the relevant courts. On June 9, the PTI leader was released from prison after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) discharged him from all the cases related to the May 9 mayhem and attacks on civil and military installations. The court ordered the authorities to let him walk free if he was not implicated in any other case. Soon after his release, officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took him into custody in a corruption case from outside the ATC premises. Earlier Tuesday, the anti-corruption court granted interim bail to the PTI leader against the surety bond of Rs80,000. Currently, the PTI leader

was on judicial remand in the Mardan Central Prison.