Cabinet approves regulating donkey hides export to China

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of four protocols with China. Four different agreements will be signed between Pakistan and China, local media reported. The protocols are aimed at regulating the export of donkey hides to China. Exports of dry chillies, beef, dairy products to China will also be regulated. Quoting sources, it said that health, safety standards and quarantine requirements will be accomplished. The protocols have already been approved by the Ministry of Law and Justice on which the Ministry of External Affairs had no objection, it added.
