SC dismisses petition seeking judges’ accountability

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday held that Article 209 did not apply to a person who had retired or resigned from the office of a judge of this court or a high court. A two-member bench of the apex court — comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar — dismissed a petition seeking judges’ accountability by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) before their retirement. Civil society activists Afiya Sheherbano Zia, Bushra Gohar and others had filed a petition with the apex court seeking accountability of judges by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). The plea was filed after former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar retired while a complaint against him was pending with the SJC. The two-member bench on Tuesday announced the reserved judgment in the instant petition. “It is our conclusion that on any view of the matter Article 209 does not apply to a person who has retired or resigned from the office of a judge of this court or a high court,” says the judgment authored by Justice Munib Akhtar.

The judgment noted that the petitioners canvass two propositions in relation to Article 209. As is well known, this Article relates to the basis on and the manner in which a Judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court can be removed from office by the President, on a report made by the Supreme Judicial Council (“Council”), a constitutional forum itself created by the said Article. As clause (7) makes clear a Judge “shall not be removed from office except as provided by this Article”. The court noted that the “grievance” of the petitioners, if one may call it that, relates to those judges against whom a complaint (or perhaps even a reference) has been filed before the Council but who either retire or resign before a report is made by the Council to the President or he makes an order thereon.

In such a situation, the complaint (which for purposes of this judgment can be taken to include a reference) abates and the matter ends without resolution either way. “It appears that in such a situation the complainant is simply informed that the complaint stands closed. It is this with which the petitioners are ‘aggrieved’”, says the judgment. The learned counsel appearing in the matter submitted that this result was inimical to access to justice and its safe administration, and indeed the independence of the judiciary.

The court held that the counsel firstly submitted that even a judge who had retired or resigned nonetheless remained within the ambit of Article 209 and any complaint pending as on the date of his leaving office could be taken up, deliberated upon and decided by the Council.

If the Council concluded that the judge had been guilty of misconduct, it could make the required report to the president in terms of clause (6), who could then make an appropriate order on the same.

“Having considered the point we are, with respect, unable to agree that it has any merit”, says the judgment adding that Clause (6) provides as follows: “If, after inquiring into the matter, the Council reports to the President that it is of the opinion— (a) that the Judge is incapable of performing the duties of his office or has been guilty of misconduct, and (b) that he should be removed from office, the President may remove the Judge from office.”

The court noted that as was clear it was necessary for the council, if it forms the necessary opinion, to report to the President that the Judge be removed from office and on such report the President may do so.

“Thus, the only action permissible to the Council, and hence the President, is the removal of the errant Judge from office. If this is not possible, then clause (6) can have no application”, the court held.

“Obviously, this outcome is impossible in relation to a Judge who has already retired or resigned therefore, the proposition being advanced is, with respect, constitutionally erroneous”, the judgment added.