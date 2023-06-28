Second cargo of Russian crude oil reaches Karachi port

State Minister Musadik Malik addressing a press conference in Islamabad after Russia visit on December 5, 2022. — PID

KARACHI: The second cargo of 56,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil, arranged under a new deal between Islamabad and Moscow, arrived at Karachi on Tuesday, according to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The arrival follows the first shipment that arrived on June 11, comprising 45,122 tonnes of crude oil. “The ship Clyde Noble carrying Russian crude oil has arrived at Karachi Port,” the KPT said in a statement. A spokesperson from the KPT said the ship has docked and the transfer of crude oil will start soon.

In May, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said the government aims to meet 20 percent of its oil requirements through imports from Russia. The agreement between the two countries is for a total of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil. The payment for the initial government-to-government import of discounted Russian crude was made in Chinese currency. Presently, Pakistan blends Russian Urals Oil with crude imported from traditional Gulf markets at the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL).

Oil industry insiders said that the PRL was currently in the process of refining the Russian crude to produce the much-needed petroleum products. They said that Russian crude oil was being blended with Arabian crude, which arrived a few days back following a PRL order for the oil. Oil and energy constitute a significant portion of Pakistan’s import bill, and the country is grappling with a balance of payments crisis due to dwindling foreign reserves. Additionally, Pakistan has encountered challenges in procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international market due to high spot prices, exacerbating the ongoing energy issues.

Only 16 percent of Pakistan’s oil requirements are met through indigenous sources, while the remaining 84 percent is imported. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that the country’s petroleum imports have decreased by 22 percent during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, amounting to $15.38 billion. This includes 7 million tonnes of crude oil valued at $4.5 billion.