Toshakhana, £190m NCA cases: NAB summons Imran, Bushra on July 4

A file photo of the National Accountability Bureau's office.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, on the request of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for a fresh date for their appearance before NAB officials, summoned them on July 4 in the Toshakhana case and £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement cases.

In the call-up notice delivered to Imran’s Zaman Park Lahore residence on Tuesday, the NAB Rawalpindi stated: “You were called upon to appear before the CIT on 26-062023, but you didn’t appear and requested shifting the date of appearance to 4-07-202, therefore, you are hereby called upon to appear as accused before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) NAB for recording your statements/pleas along with complete details/record of state gifts received, record of state gifts sold and physically produce state gifts retained by you for its price evaluation by experts as per the list already conveyed to you in the call-up notice dated 12-062023.”

In the call-up notice to Bushra, the NAB Rawalpindi stated: “In view, that you were called up to join investigations on 7-06-2023 vide NAB earlier call-up notice dated 01-06-2023, however, you failed to join investigations for reasons stated in your letter 05-06-2023. You were again called vide NAB’s letter dated 07-06-2023, 12-06-2023 and 23-06-2023, however, you failed to join investigations so far. In view, thereof you are hereby once again called upon to join investigations along with one male family member and appear on 4-4-2023 before the CIT to record your statement along with documents/ information/ record”. The notice stated that “Please be informed that non-compliance may warrant action under the NAO, 1999”.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 7. Imran appeared before the court after expiry of his interim bails. Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar extended the period of interim bail.

Also on Tuesday, Imran Khan’s sister Dr Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed appeared before an inquiry committee on court orders. ACE officials asked them some questions. The couple sought time to reply to the questions that was granted till July 5.