Pak special athletes back home with 80 medals

KARACHI: After winning a total of 80 medals with 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals in the Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25, the Pakistani squad, which won the hearts of 176 countries, has returned home.

Upon arrival at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports, officials of Special Olympics Pakistan and relatives and fans of the athletes welcomed them with full national spirit. The players and officials were garlanded and showered with flowers and rose petals.

Welcome banners for the players and posters with their pictures and medals were the focus of special attention while the vicinity echoed with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

The gold medals winner athletes like Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheed Khan, Muhammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza and national athlete Sana, the torchbearer of the opening ceremony of the World Games, said that they had gone to Berlin with the spirit of winning for Pakistan. “Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Our hard work, training by coaches, patronage of Special Olympics Pakistan and prayers of the whole nation helped us achieved the success,” they said.

The head of the delegation of the national team and the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, thanked Allah for the excellent performance of the athletes in the World Games. “For this event, our preparations were going on for the last four years. The role of their unified partners and especially the coaches has been the most important in their success, with their tireless work and excellent training the players have reached this point today. I also congratulate the parents of the players who have helped the children.”

SOP Adviser Yasmin Haider said that the World Games is the biggest event in the world in terms of special athletes and volunteers, in which the best teams of the world participated, but the enthusiasm of Pakistani athletes was visible. “As the representatives of Pakistan in Berlin, they not only impressed the athletes of all the countries participating in the Games with their message of love and peace, but also impressed especially the organizing committee of the World Games. We will take all possible steps to continue this journey of success in the future as well”.