Pakistan, India World Cup cricket clash scheduled for Oct 15. The News/File

LAHORE: Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 15, according to the schedule announced by the ICC on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of the schedule in Mumbai, an official of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that their participation in the ODI World Cup would depend on government clearance. The official emphasized that the board can only proceed after receiving clear directives from the government due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The PCB has already informed the ICC that their participation is contingent on receiving clearance from the government to travel to India.

An ICC spokesperson in response said that they expect Pakistan to be present at the ODI World Cup. The spokesperson said the ICC remains confident that Pakistan will ultimately participate in the tournament despite the concerns expressed by the board.

Pakistan’s last visit to India for a cricket match was during the T20 World Cup in 2016. Due to the tense relations between the two countries, Pakistan and India only face each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup. They last played a bilateral series more than a decade ago.