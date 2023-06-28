Govt hints at blocking social networks yet again, ‘if needed’

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistani authorities ramp up action against May 9 vandals, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Tuesday that the government always has the option to block social media platforms, which can be exercised at any moment, Geo News reported.During an interview to Geo News programme “Geo Pakistan” today, Defence Minister Asif said: “The option to block social media is always available. If need be, it (the suspension) can come into force at any time.” Defending his stance, the defence minister noted that social media platforms are regulated in China and Europe. “Social media is regulated everywhere,” the minister said, adding that the platforms were used to incite people, which led to their violent actions on May 9. The minister also appreciated the accountability of those involved in the attacks on military installations and martyrs’ memorials. Asif said that talks are underway for trying civilians in military courts, and while there were legal hurdles, the government would overcome them.