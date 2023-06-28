‘IMF agreement inevitable for Pakistan’

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said the International Monetary Funds (IMF) agreement was inevitable for a sustainable economic base in Pakistan.

However, the government would have to take decisions keeping in view the country’s economic recovery, he said in statement. Ahsan Bakhtawari said, "The business community believes that the IMF agreement is indispensable for the country and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has negotiated with the Fund as a real national leader and spokesman for the aspirations of the Pakistani nation.” He emerged as a true national hero by not compromising on national interests during the long period of negotiations, but it is our misfortune that at last he also had to accept the tough conditions of the IMF to save the country economically," he added. The ICCI president said the trust of friendly countries and international organisations would be restored by the IMF agreement.