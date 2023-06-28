Minister reviews drainages cleaning work

Rawalpindi: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Caretaker Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir inspected the cleaning of drainages around the city. He said he is happy to see the arrangements, and the provincial government has tried to release funds to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on time to complete their work in time. “I am the representative here in the city. I will speak on every platform for the problems of the city. When the government officers fulfil their responsibilities, the problems will be solved on a priority basis. The condition of the city can be changed if the work is done,” he claimed.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister also reviewed the cleaning of the Arya Mohalla drain and expressed his satisfaction with the speed and quality of the work.

Earlier, Managing Director Wasa Muhammad Tanveer said that 35 per cent of the city has underground sewerage, 65 per cent is open drains, since 2009, and there is a tariff freeze for water and sewage. “The total income of Wasa is Rs1769 million. Rs1200 are being spent on payment of electricity bills. Rs50 million goes towards fuel while we are facing Rs3.476 million deficits. More than 60 million gallons of water is consumed and Wasa is getting more than 50 million gallons of water. This is a shortfall of 17 million gallons of water. In 2030, the population will demand more than 800 million gallons of water. They are going to get 12 million gallons of water by signing an agreement with the Asian Development Bank,” said Wasa managing director.

He pointed out that around 25 million gallons will be available from the Dudachha Dam in perpetuity. Wasa is also going to get water from the Indus River. “Planning is being done in such a way that water shortage can be eliminated by 2050.