Mother-in-law, wife held for killing man

SUKKUR: Kuneri Police of Umarkot district have taken into a custody of wife, mother in law and two others in a killing of an employee of Town committee. Reports said that Pervez Ahmed Khokhar had submitted a complaint with Kuneri Police Station that his brother Ghulam Nabi Khokhar, an employee in Town Committe Kuneri, has been missing for last five days. Kuneri Police started investigation on deceased brother’s complaint. They said that during the process of investigation wife and mother-in-law of deceased Ghulam Nabi revealed that they along with two other persons had killed Ghulam Nabi and later dumped his dead body in a plot of a house situated at Sachal town. Police later rushed to that place and after excavating a deep ditch found a body of Ghulam Nabi.
ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistani authorities ramp up action against May 9 vandals, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said...
Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said the...
Rawalpindi: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Caretaker Minister Punjab...
KOLKATA: The Calcutta Excessive Court docket on Tuesday directed a preliminary and parallel probe by the Central...
MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has made a major breakthrough and arrested nine alleged terrorists in...
ISLAMABAD: UN Food and Agriculture Organization Representative to Lao People’s Democratic Republic Nasar Hayat...