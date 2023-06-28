Mother-in-law, wife held for killing man

SUKKUR: Kuneri Police of Umarkot district have taken into a custody of wife, mother in law and two others in a killing of an employee of Town committee. Reports said that Pervez Ahmed Khokhar had submitted a complaint with Kuneri Police Station that his brother Ghulam Nabi Khokhar, an employee in Town Committe Kuneri, has been missing for last five days. Kuneri Police started investigation on deceased brother’s complaint. They said that during the process of investigation wife and mother-in-law of deceased Ghulam Nabi revealed that they along with two other persons had killed Ghulam Nabi and later dumped his dead body in a plot of a house situated at Sachal town. Police later rushed to that place and after excavating a deep ditch found a body of Ghulam Nabi.