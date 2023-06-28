CTD arrests 9 alleged terrorists

MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has made a major breakthrough and arrested nine alleged terrorists in South Punjab including a woman linked to a banned outfit and international terrorism network, according to the CTD spokesperson.

He said the CTD conducted 35 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 36 suspected persons were interrogated and nine alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the terrorists are two members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Adnan Yousaf and Muhammad Luqman, two members of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Muhammad Salman Iftikhar and Abdul Halim, five members of ISIS Shiraz Alam, Abdahu Shah, Bulqees Bibi, Shahid Ahmed and Muhammad Umar.

The CTD recovered four hand grenades, three feet of Prima Card, a 30-bore pistol with 42 bullets, 21 stickers of banned organizations and a flag. It also recovered a laptop, a tablet phone, two mobile phones, Rs 37,370 and Afghani currency.

The spokesman said the terrorists had planned sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places on the Eidul Ahza.

The police have registered five cases in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said 124 combing operations were conducted this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 5814 people were checked, 11 suspects were arrested, 14 FIRs were registered and seven recoveries were made.