Lao PDR confers highest award on FAO official

ISLAMABAD: UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative to Lao People’s Democratic Republic Nasar Hayat Monday received a Cross-of-Friendship Medal from the Lao government for his contributions to the country’s development.

The medal is the highest civil award of the Lao that can be conferred on a foreign national, according to a press release.

The award marks the completion of Nasar Hayat’s four-and-half-year tenure as a UNFAO Representative in Lao PDR, where he headed the FAO programme focused on the development of the agriculture sector, food security and disaster resilience in the country.

Laos, which borders Thailand, China, Cambodia and Vietnam, and has a population of 7 million, is one of the least developed countries in the world. The ceremony was also attended by senior Lao officials from various ministries along with the officials of the UN agencies.

In his speech at the ceremony, Nasar expressed his gratitude to the Lao government for the honour. “I am proud that through FAO’s support, the sector of agriculture has been recognized as a key driver of economic growth in Laos. I am also pleased to have played a significant role in helping Lao communities to adapt to climate change,” he remarked.