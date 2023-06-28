AJK president, APHC urge world to help resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and the APHC Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Tuesday expressed concern over the US-India nexus and said their joint statement on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington had revealed the nefarious ambitions of New Delhi.

In a statement, they pointed out that the very next day, India violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control resulting in the martyrdom of two people and injuries to two others.

Sultan and the APHC-AJK delegation made it clear that the Kashmiris wanted the solution to the Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

“We express our concern over the situation and the human rights violations by India in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the Kashmiri people should be given their right to self-determination,” they said.

They said the lives of Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and thousands of other illegally detained Kashmiris were at risk because the Modi government could victimize them to gain political mileage in the upcoming elections in India.

They appealed to the international community to stop India from its heinous ambitions and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK chapter condoled with the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on the death of his sister.

Leading a delegation, the APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmad Saghar called on Sultan at the Kashmir House, Islamabad.

The Hurriyat leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.