Islamabad IG apologises to court for Mazari’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan has apologised to the Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case for arresting former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari despite a court order to the contrary. The Islamabad High Court heard the contempt of court case against the Islamabad IGP for arresting Dr Shireen Mazari despite a court order. IGP Akbar Nasir Khan submitted the reply in court. In his reply, the IGP said he was ashamed of what had happened and apologised for violation of the court order. “To avoid such a situation in future, an office order has been issued. Police officers have been ordered to ensure full implementation of court orders,” he said. IGP Khan said sub-inspector Haider Ali, constables Sohail, Faisal and Waqas were involved in arresting Mazari. Lady Constable Sundus and Marvi were also involved in arrest. He said police did not know about the court order before her arrest. The IGP said disciplinary action had been initiated and the relevant officials had been with served show-cause notices. He said officers of the Kohsar police station and Rawalpindi police had visited Dr Mazari’s house to arrest her. Advocate Iman Mazari did not inform police about the court order to stop them from arresting her mother, he added.