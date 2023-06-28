Police kill two robbers in encounter

Lahore: Two suspected robbers were killed in a police encounter in Manga Mandi. A police team on patrolling confronted the robbers on Chah Tamooli Road. The robbers on seeing the police started firing. The police retaliated and killed them. They were identified as Muhammad Yar and Shahbaz. Muhammad Yar was the ringleader of Waryam Gang. —Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistani authorities ramp up action against May 9 vandals, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said...
Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said the...
Rawalpindi: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Caretaker Minister Punjab...
KOLKATA: The Calcutta Excessive Court docket on Tuesday directed a preliminary and parallel probe by the Central...
SUKKUR: Kuneri Police of Umarkot district have taken into a custody of wife, mother in law and two others in a killing...
MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has made a major breakthrough and arrested nine alleged terrorists in...