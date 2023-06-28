 
close
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two injured

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

LAHORE: Two children were injured after falling off the roof of their house near Medina Chowk in Sabzazar police area on Tuesday. The injured were identified as 3-year-old Abdullah and 4-year-old Hasnain. The boys were playing at the roof of the house when they accidentally fell down and sustained injuries. They were admitted to hospital.