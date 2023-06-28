Five BHC judges take oath

QUETTA: Five judges of the Balochistan High Court were sworn-in in Quetta on Tuesday. Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan administered the oath to them. The sworn-in Judges include Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Shaukat Ali Rukhshani, Justice Gul Hasan Tareen, Justice Mohammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi. After induction of these judges the total strengthen of permanent judges in Balochistan High Court has risen to thirteen
