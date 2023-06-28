900 anti-Muslim incidents occurred in Germany last year: study

BERLIN: A total of 898 anti-Muslim incidents were recorded in Germany last year, while the number of unreported cases remains high, according to a situation report released late on Monday by the Berlin-based non-governmental organisation the Alliance Against Islamophobia and Muslim Hostility.

According to the study, racism is part of everyday life for Muslims in Germany, with many recorded cases involving women.

Among the documented cases were 500 verbal attacks, including inflammatory statements, insults, threats and coercion. Eleven threatening letters to mosques with “often excessive threats of violence and death” were also recorded. The letters contained Nazi symbols or references to the Nazi era. In addition, the report mentioned 190 cases of discrimination and 167 cases of “injurious behaviour.” The latter category included 71 cases of bodily harm, 44 cases of property damage, three arson attacks and 49 other acts of violence.

In addition, racially motivated attacks on young people and children are increasing, it said. There are cases where women were attacked in the presence of their children and pregnant women were kicked or hit in the stomach.

The authors of the study assume that the number of unreported cases is high because there is no broad media coverage. The first situation report included data from 10 advice centers in five German states as well as reports via the “I-Report” portal, statistics for politically motivated violence, and police and press reports.