Malaria spreads in US for first time in 20 years

UNITED STATES: Malaria has spread from mosquitoes to humans inside the US for the first time in 20 years, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

Four cases of mosquito-transmitted Plasmodium vivax malaria have been reported in Florida within the last two months, and a single case was also found in Texas. All patients were said to be improving after receiving treatment.

The CDC said in a health advisory that Anopheles mosquitoes, which are found throughout many regions of the country, “are capable of transmitting malaria if they feed on a malaria-infected person.” However, it stressed, the risk of catching malaria in the US is “extremely low.”

Before Covid, some 2,000 malaria cases were reported in the US each year, with almost all coming from travelers who had visited malarial countries. Infections led to between five and 10 deaths annually.

The last time malaria transmission was reported in the US was in 2003, when eight cases were detected in Palm Beach, Florida.