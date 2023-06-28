Biden announces $40bn for high-speed internet access

WASHINGTON: The White House announced a new $42 billion investment in high-speed internet access on Monday as part of its “Bidenomics” campaign to promote the president’s economic policies as he kicks off his 2024 reelection bid.

The Biden Administration will divide the money between all 50 states, US territories and DC over the next two years, with the goal of providing high-speed broadband access to all Americans by 2030.

The programme will target underserved areas, often rural communities, where internet providers have been reluctant to invest in expensive projects to serve a small number of people.

States will be required to submit bids by the end of the year, detailing how they would use the money to connect underserved areas and improve internet access in jurisdictions with poor connectivity.

The White House has sought to compare the programme to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, when the federal government provided loans to electric power cooperatives to expand electricity access to the entire country.

The announcement is part of a broader push by the Biden Administration, dubbed “Bidenomics,” to tout his economic policies as he kicks off his 2024 reelection campaign—a White House memo sent to reporters on Monday promotes a narrative that Biden’s middle-class-centric policies have allowed the US to recover stronger from the pandemic compared to other world economic leaders and accuses Republicans of “failed trickle-down policies,” such as tax breaks for large corporations and the wealthy.

“We all know how difficult life is when electricity goes down after a storm or for other reasons,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told reporters on Friday about the investment. “For millions of Americans in rural communities in particular, the internet is down a lot. Sometimes there’s not even any access”.