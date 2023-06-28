WHO warns Covid ‘has not gone away’

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation´s European office on Tuesday warned the risk of Covid-19 has not gone away, saying it was still responsible for nearly 1,000 deaths a week in the region. The global health body on May 5 announced that the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer deemed a “global health emergency.” “Whilst it may not be a global public health emergency, however, Covid-19 has not gone away,” WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters.
The WHO´s European region comprises 53 countries, including several in central Asia. “Close to 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths continue to occur across the region every week, and this is an underestimate due to a drop in countries regularly reporting Covid-19 deaths to WHO,” Kluge added, and urged authorities to ensure vaccination coverage of at least 70 percent for vulnerable groups.
