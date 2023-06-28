Belarusian president confirms arrival of exiled Wagner chief

MOSCOW: Belarus prepared to welcome rebel Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday as Russia´s President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting civil war.

As Russia announced preparations to disarm Wagner´s mercenaries, Putin´s supporters were insisting his rule was not weakened by the revolt widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority since he came to power.

Asked whether Putin´s power was diminished by the sight of Wagner´s rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said political commentators were getting over-emotional: “We don´t agree.”

Putin himself attempted to portray the dramatic events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian regular military, which he said had shown restraint in not being drawn into fighting with the Wagner force.

“You de facto stopped civil war,” Putin told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute´s silence for airmen slain by Wagner.

“In the confrontation with rebels, our comrades-in-arms, pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honourably fulfilled their orders and their military duty,” Putin said.

Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor who built Russia´s most powerful private army, has boasted -- with some support from news footage -- that his men were cheered by civilians during his short-lived revolt.

Meanwhile, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he had urged his ally President Vladimir Putin not to kill the head of the mercenary Wagner group, which last week attempted to topple Russia´s top brass.

Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Putin, claimed to have negotiated an end to the armed insurrection and has said he will take in exiled rebels and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“I said to Putin: we could waste (Prigozhin), no problem. If not on the first try, then on the second. I told him: don´t do this,” Lukashenko said during a meeting with security officials, according to state media.

“Yes, indeed, he is in Belarus today,” the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, said in comments first reported by Belta, the country’s national news agency.The 68-year-old authoritarian leader has been hit with Western sanctions for cracking down on opposition figures and allowing Russia to attack Ukraine last year from Belarusian territory.

Kremlin critics have accused Putin of orchestrating the killings of several prominent government opposition figures and the near-fatal poisoning of politician Alexei Navalny. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow had paid out last year just over $1 billion to the Wagner mercenary group, which last week staged a failed mutiny. “The state paid to the Wagner group 86.262 billion rubles (around $1 billion) for salaries for fighters and incentive rewards between May 2022 and May 2023 alone,” Putin said.

He was speaking to defence officials in televised remarks at the start of a meeting.

Russia once denied the very existence of Wagner, a shadowy mercenary army that defends Moscow´s interests with operations in several African and Middle Eastern states.