No concrete steps in PSF meetings for squash promotion

ISLAMABAD: Despite some serious reservations about the working of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) even by the legendary figure of Jahangir Khan, nothing significant came out of the 48th Executive Committee and the 49th annual general meetings held late evening the other day.

World’s best-ever squash player Jahangir Khan during his recent interaction with the media and during his meeting with the Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) expressed serious reservations about the PSF and called for making it result-oriented.

In an official handout released late last evening, there was no mention of Pakistan’s repeated failures at international squash fronts including Pakistan’s absence from World Squash and Asian Squash. Pakistan dominated the Asian circuit for decades and not finding them even competing could be termed as a big setback to the country’s squash. For months there has been no single Pakistan player in the top 60 of the world and those who are there in the top hundred are not interested in representing the country anymore.

These meetings were held to achieve nothing but to go through the normal routine, welcoming one and praising the other but nothing concrete happened except for the conventional talks. One wonders when a reality check will be implemented in PSF that is more giving an impression of an office void of any planning and innovation.

The official handout issued said that the performance of PSF during the years 2021 & 2022 was reviewed. Senior Vice President PSF AVM Kazim Hammad showed his satisfaction over the steps being jointly taken by the PSF and its affiliated members.

He however, emphasised that there is still a need for collective efforts by the provincial squash associations and affiliated departments like Army, Wapda, SNGPL, POF, CAA, HEC, and Railways.

Kazim urged the players to focus on the game and further improve their physical and mental strength. He further stressed the implementation of a comprehensive training strategy to further groom the skills of players and generate adequate funds from the provincial government and corporate sector to sponsor players and events at national and international levels. Based upon the activities generated, Punjab Squash Association won the first position and KP Squash won the second position for 2021. Sindh Squash Association got the first position and Navy the second in 2022.

It was emphasised that PSF would continue to sponsor the best men and women players in international events.

He also directed the associations to generate adequate funds and sponsor all their respective players for national and international events to afford them adequate exposure.

The meetings concluded with the hope that federal and provincial governments would provide adequate financial and administrative support to revive Pakistan’s squash.