LHC stays PCB chairman’s election

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday stayed the election of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board after suspending the notification of the Board of Governors.
The court issued notices to the federal government, the PCB election commissioner, and others. In the petition of one Malik Zulifqar, it was contended that Chief Election Commissioner Shahzad Farooq Rana had made several changes to the list of the BoGs, which was finalised by the interim management committee on June 20. It said that the act of the chief election commissioner was illegal.
The petition implored the court for a stay order in this regard, which was granted by the court. It is pertinent to mention that a day before, the Balochistan High Court had stopped the election of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman pending further orders.
