NRAP announces shooting team for Asian Games

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan has announced the national shooting team for the Asian Games. The team comprises G M Bashir, Gulfam Joseph, Kishmala Talat, Fatemeh Akif, Ghufran Adil, Zeeshan Shakir, M Akif, Usman Chand, Imam Haroon, and Ahmed Usman.

The manager of the team is Junaid Zulfikar while K B Anwer is the coach for rifle shooters and Qaiser Mehmood is the coach for pistol shooters.

In the National Games, G M Bashir, who has already qualified for Paris 2024, scored 589 in 25meter Rapid Fire Pistol which was considered exceptional by shooting fraternity while he set two new national records in the national shooting championship.

Kishmala Talat scored 582, a new national record, in sport pistol at National Games while she created two new records of 578 and 237.4 in the qualification and final rounds, respectively, of air pistol at national shooting championship. Zeeshan Shakir created a national record in the 3-position rifle with the score of 582 at National Games.

He was part of the Navy team that created national record of 1719 points in the said event at national shooting championship. Ghufran Adil set a national record of 630.5 in air rifle at national shooting championship.