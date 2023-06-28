Pakistan to start WC campaign on October 5

LAHORE: Pakistan will play their first match of ODI World Cup on October 5 in Hyderabad, according to the schedule announced in Mumbai on Tuesday. The tournament, starting from October 5 and ending on November 19, will feature ten teams competing across ten venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the opener as well as the final match.

India qualified for the event as hosts, while Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa made it by finishing in the top eight of the 2020-2023 World Cup Super League. The remaining two qualifiers will be identified at the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which is being played by Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe.

The tournament will maintain the round-robin format seen in the previous edition, comprising 45 league matches. All teams will face each other, vying for a place in the semi-finals. The top four teams from the league stage will advance to the knockout phase, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and Kolkata on November 16.

Reserve days have been allocated for the semi-finals and the final to account for any unforeseen circumstances.

The other host cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Pune. Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram will host the practice games leading up to the tournament.

Pakistan's journey begins in Hyderabad against the two qualifiers. Their final league match will see them face off against defending champions England on November 12.

Unlike the other teams, which have their league matches spread across most of the ten venues, Pakistan will play their nine league matches in only five cities.

The PCB had requested the ICC to swap venues for their fixtures against Afghanistan and Australia (they wanted to play Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai) a request that has not been granted.

Pakistan will gear up for the tournament with warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan’s fixtures at World Cup (day-night matches unless indicated otherwise):

6 October – vs Qualifier 1, Hyderabad

12 October – vs Qualifier 2, Hyderabad

15 October – vs India, Ahmedabad

20 October – vs Australia, Bengaluru

23 October – vs Afghanistan, Chennai

27 October – vs South Africa, Chennai

31 October – vs Bangladesh, Kolkata

4 November – vs New Zealand, Bengaluru (day match)

12 November – vs England, Kolkata