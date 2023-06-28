PGA launches Summer Camps to nurture young golfers

LAHORE: The Punjab Golf Association (PGA) initiated an exciting golf activity with the launch of a series of golf camps aimed at nurturing young golfers. This initiative, conceived by PGA President Lt Gen Abdul Aziz and the PGA Executive Committee Members, entered the execution phase at the Punjab Golf Association Golf Academy, located at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club. In the initial phase, 31 students were selected after rigorous golf trials, and they will now embark on a comprehensive training programme led by six coaches. The students have been divided into three groups, with two coaches assigned to each group. Category A comprises 14 students who possess good golf playing skills and are in need of refinement. Category B consists of boys with intermediate skills who are in the process of blossoming and developing further. Category C has girls with good and intermediate golfing skills, totaling nine participants.