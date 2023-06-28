Pakistan Special Olympics contingent accorded warm welcome

LAHORE: Pakistan's Special Olympics contingent was on Tuesday accorded warm welcome at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi and airports at Islamabad and Lahore after a fine performance in the world's most prestigious event in Berlin.

Pakistan won 80 medals: 11 gold, 29 silvers and 40 bronze. The officials of Special Olympics Pakistan and the relatives and fans of the athletes welcomed them with full national spirit.

The players and officials were garlanded and showered with flowers and rose petals. The gold medallists were Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheen Khan, Muhammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza.

National athlete Sana, the torchbearer of the opening ceremony of the World Games, said that they toured Berlin with the spirit of winning for Pakistan. "Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Our hard work, training of coaches paid dividends," she said.