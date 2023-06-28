Pakistan Special Olympics contingent accorded warm welcome

LAHORE: Pakistan's Special Olympics contingent was on Tuesday accorded warm welcome at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi and airports at Islamabad and Lahore after a fine performance in the world's most prestigious event in Berlin.
Pakistan won 80 medals: 11 gold, 29 silvers and 40 bronze. The officials of Special Olympics Pakistan and the relatives and fans of the athletes welcomed them with full national spirit.
The players and officials were garlanded and showered with flowers and rose petals. The gold medallists were Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheen Khan, Muhammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza.
National athlete Sana, the torchbearer of the opening ceremony of the World Games, said that they toured Berlin with the spirit of winning for Pakistan. "Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Our hard work, training of coaches paid dividends," she said.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday announced the support staff of the Mohammad Haris-led Shaheens. The team is...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday finished their SAFF Championship 2023 journey on a disappointing note when they were also...
ISLAMABAD: Despite some serious reservations about the working of the Pakistan Squash Federation even by the...
BULAWAYO: Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 82 runs Tuesday to advance to the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday stayed the election of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board after...
LONDON: England and Australia have vowed to remain loyal to their contrasting tactical approaches, setting up the...