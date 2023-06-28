Martinique edge El Salvador 2-1 in Gold Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE: Ten-man Martinique, sparked by nine saves from goalkeeper Yannis Clementia, held off El Salvador for a 2-1 Group C victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday.

Martinique, eliminated in the group stage in the team´s past five Gold Cup appearances, had goals from Patrick Burner in the 11th minute and Kevin Fortune in the 16th, plus a late penalty-shot save by Clementia.

After Jonathan Rivierez was sent off with a red card in the 48th minute, the Caribbean side tightened defensively and denied the Salvadorans a goal until the dying seconds of extra time.

In a later match, Panama defeated Costa Rica 2-1 at the home stadium of Major League Soccer´s Inter Miami, soon to be the club of Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Panama opened the scoring in the 23rd minute on Jose Fajardo´s header off a centering pass from Eric Davis.

The Ticos were denied in the 25th when Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera was caught well away from the woodwork but still able to deny a chip from Costa Rican teen Josimar Alcocer.

Unmarked Edgar Barcenas gave Panama a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute when he took a centering pass in the heart of the penalty area from Michael Murillo and nodded in a header off the left post.

Costa Rica scored in the first of three minutes of stoppage time on a give-and-go goal from a steep angle off the left foot of Aaron Suarez.

It will be a fight for the group lead when Panama and Martinique meet Friday in Harrison, New Jersey.

Salvadoran turnovers set up both Martinique goals, the first after a cross-field pass found onrushing full back Burner, who fired a left-footed shot over a sliding defender and just inside the far post.

Barely five minutes later, an interception by Brighton Lebeau and a set up pass from Karel Fabien led to Fortune blasting in a one-touch shot off the outside of his right foot from the heart of the box to give "Les Matinino" a 2-0 advantage.

Martinique was stunned when Rivierez was issued a red card for a hard tackle early in the second half, the remainder of which they spent a man down.

The Salvadorans pressed the attack but Martinique disrupted it and Clementia made crisp saves, one a diving stop, on shots from the left side.

On a video review, El Salvador was awarded a penalty kick by Mexican referee Adonai Escobedo in the 83rd minute.

But Jairo Henriquez´s blast, aimed for the left side of the goal, was deflected wide on a full-extension dive right by Clementia to keep the Central American side scoreless.

Clementia was denied a clean sheet late in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time when Jean-Claude Michalet was whistled for a hand ball in the penalty area.

Salvadoran captain Bryan Tamacas fired a penalty shot that clipped off the right foot of diving Clementia and went into the net, only for the final whistle to sound moments after a restart.